Musicians That Could Shape African Sound in 2025

As the new year gradually picks momentum, Spotify is spotlighting promising musicians that could shape the music soundscape in Africa in 2025.

It is evident that African artists always capture hearts, souls and playlists and 2024 was no different for the continent’s culture-making, record-breaking stars.

Shining bright from Afrobeats to Amapiano and beyond, Spotify Wrapped2024 looked at African artists who made magic and those that music lovers need to consider in 2025.

Afrobeats to Amapiano hitmaker to look out for

The Amapiano movement saw new acts like Scotts Maphuma and singer-songwriter Zee Nxumalo shine bright, with respective hits Yebo Lapho and Thula Mabota. These tunes stood out for fans and brought the pair to the top two spots on their local breakout artists lists.

DJ duo Shakes & Les follow thanks to their electro-amapiano-infused debut album MKHAYA, which attracted new fans and propelled them to be the third most discovered artists in South Africa according to Spotify data. Soweto-born vocalist Lee McKrazy was one of the most featured artists of 2024, making him a hitmaker to look out for this year.

Nigeria’s embrace of Amapiano could see even more collaborations in the new year. As the second-highest Amapiano consumer with over 50 billion streams, Nigeria’s artists are giving local fans what they want by working Amapiano elements into genres like Afrobeats. Songs like Are You There, by leading breakout artist Ayo Maff are further signs of this trend. The self-proclaimed Prince of the Street is a performer to watch out for in 2025.

Tml Vibez’s piano-driven rhythms and hymn-like melodies took second place in Nigeria’s breakout artists list. BoyPee won hearts and feet and the third breakout artist position with his infectious mix of Afro Soul, Afro Pop, and traditional sounds. Tracks like Ogechi with Davido, illustrate the musical blends that make BoyPee an artist to look out for this year.

Afrobeats star KAESTYLE is Nigeria’s fourth-ranking new musician, thanks to his feel-good anthems dedicated to joy, unity and resilience. And Llona’s passionate Afropop songs, like Cold War with compatriot FAVE, reflected the challenges and aspirations of his growing fanbase – earning him fifth place on Spotify’s breakout artists charts.

Gospel, Rap and Arbantone hitmakers to know

Beyond Amapiano and Afrobeats sounds, Durban-born rapper Usimamane got South Africa’s hip-hop heads saying his name with his breakthrough single Cheque. Getting together with familiar names like YoungstaCPT, ANATII and K.O made sure his debut album would turn heads and establish Usimamane as an exciting prospect for the continent’s rap scene.

Rapper and producer King Paluta’s dynamic blend of traditional rhythms and hiplife made him a name to be reckoned with. Fans have gravitated to his bumping beats and confessional loverboy lyrics on songs like Makoma. At the end of 2024, he dropped his debut album, Give Time Some Time, giving fans more Reggae, Afrobeat, and Gospel-inspired sounds to sink into in the new year.

Gospel sounds continue to prosper on the continent as groups like Team Eternity Ghana reached the masses in 2024. Starting as a fellowship of school students, they combine enchanting melodies with evangelical messages that resonate with spiritual song seekers. Tracks like Defe Defe which put them on the map, were remixed for genres like Drill, thus attracting younger fans who found the group through viral dance challenges.

