Music, Tough Hustle For Upcoming Artiste –Weiser

Budding Nigerian Afrobeats musician Adekunle Boluwatife Oluwagbemileke better known as Weiser has revealed that the creative space most especially music is indeed a tough hustle for up and rising artiste in Nigeria noting that you relatively beg to be known in the industry.

Speaking about the challenges he had encountered while pushing his music in the industry, “I have encountered a series of challenges including not having enough funds to pay my producer, bloggers, etc. Music is a tough hustle for upcoming artistes. I’ll go to shows, beg to perform.

There was a time one of my former producers back then told me to come for a show, I got there and he snubbed me immediately we got there, I started hustling to perform on my own, the MC kept telling me to calm down until everyone left, only two people were left when the MC later called me to perform” says Weiser.

Signed to Hydeli Records, Weiser was inspired to doing music having listened to music by personalities that includes Tope Alabi, Esther Igbekele, Q-dot, Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Zinoleesky and Young John. The biology graduate in 2023, Weiser released the “LOG-RHYTHM” EP, a body of work that contains 8 beautiful tracks and ever since, he has never relented in dishing out good music.