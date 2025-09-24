Music Tech Sets To Launch In Nigeria

…Partners with Lohli to revolutionise the industry

Music Tech Nigeria is set to officially launch in the country, marking a new dawn for the music and entertainment ecosystem.

In a strategic move, the initiative has partnered with Lohli, Nigeria’s first innovative advertising technology company, to create groundbreaking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of artists, music businesses, and audiences.

One of the major challenges the platform aims to address is the live performance ecosystem. In Nigeria, artists often struggle with issues ranging from inadequate infrastructure and poor monetization to limited audience engagement, inefficient ticketing, and weak promotion.

Through its technology-driven approach, Music Tech Nigeria seeks to provide tools and platforms that will improve concert planning, optimize live event experiences, and create sustainable revenue channels for both emerging and established performers.

With Lohli as a partner, the focus will be on integrating Ad-tech solutions that ensure sharper audience targeting, data-driven marketing, and innovative monetization strategies.

This collaboration is expected to redefine how live shows are promoted, attended, and experienced across Nigeria.

Founder & CEO of Lohli, Demilade Olaosun said: “Our partnership with Music Tech Nigeria is a natural fit. We are excited to bring our advertising technology expertise to the music space helping artists, event organizers, and brands reach audiences in smarter, more profitable ways.

“As we prepare for the next phase of Lohli, where our users will earn money from watching music videos and other entertainment content, it is only right that we pilot this brilliant initiative alongside the organizers.

“Together, we are shaping a future where technology fuels creativity and makes the entertainment ecosystem more rewarding for everyone.”

According to the organisers, Music Tech Nigeria will not only empower artists and event organizers but also reshape the industry by fostering transparency, inclusivity, and profitability across the board.

The launch represents a bold step towards bridging the gap between music and technology in Africa’s largest music market, creating opportunities that will strengthen the value chain from creation to consumption.