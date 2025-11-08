Music Tech Nigeria Drives New Collaboration In African Music

The creative and technology community gathered in Lagos on Friday for the inaugural launch of Music Tech Nigeria, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to bridging the gap between music, innovation, and technology to drive sustainable growth within Nigeria’s creative economy.

Held at The Colossus Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the event brought together creators, policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and academics under one roof to explore how technology can redefine creativity, strengthen rights management, and unlock new opportunities for creators and music entrepreneurs in Africa.

Delivering the keynote address, Ashley Immanuel, CEO, Semicolon Africa, challenged Nigeria’s creative and technology sectors to use innovation as a tool for purpose-driven progress in the music industry.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Why Music Tech Matters for Nigeria’s Creative Future,’ she emphasised that technology can be a powerful enabler, helping the industry to learn, produce, distribute, and connect with audiences across regions, while democratizing access to financing for creators and entrepreneurs.

“We can innovate around the music industry’s pain points like intellectual property protection and fair compensation,” Immanuel said. “There’s an opportunity to design systems that get the formula right for rewarding rights holders.”