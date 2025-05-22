Music Teacher Bags Life Imprisonment For Defiling 9-Year-Old Pupil

Share

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday sentenced a 35-yearold music teacher and counsellor, Anthony Okeh, to life imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old, JSS 1 pupil, name withheld).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye in her judgment held that the prosecution had successfully discharged the burden of proof of the charge of defilement against Okeh.

According to her, Okeh is a pathological liar, soulless man without any iota of shame, and everything a teacher should not be for having unlawful sexual intercourse with his pupil.

Soladoye said the case was a direct evidence as the survivor was in court to narrate her sexual ordeals in the hands of the music teacher; a sexual predator.

She added that the evidence of the survivor was lucid, cogent, unequivocal and compelling and the denial of the convict did not hold waters. “To the mind of this court, the denial of the convict is a form to distance himself from the crime.

