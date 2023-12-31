Music Stars to Watch Out for in 2024

In a few hours, the world bids goodbye to years 2023, but not after recounting epic memories that Nigerian music stars made around the world. Nigeria’s Afrobeat genre became the biggest export out of Africa. In 2023, Nigerian music artistes shared stage with interna- tional super stars like, Chris Brown, Selina Gomez, and saw many others like Rihanna publicly accepting Nigerian music.

In February 2024, the world awaits to see Afrobeats music stars who would take home the prestigious 66th Grammy Award which Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Ayra Starr and Olamide have all been nominated for. While Grammy-winning star, Burna Boy bagged a total of four, Davido, in his first bite, bagged three nominations. Asake, Arya Starr, and Olamide got one nomination each. Nigerian music stars brought a lot of prestige and respect to Nigeria, so much that there is hardly anywhere in the world that Nigerian music is not played.

In no particular order, music stars that will have the search light on them come 2024 are as follows: Grammy award winner and the crowd puller, Burna Boy is always top on the list of most loved music stars and he is also top on the list of award nomination. David Adeleke popularly known as Davido got all the attention with his ‘Timeless’ album. Many are counting on his success story to continue in 2024.

Nigerian rapper and singer, Crown Uza- ma known professionally as Shallipopi was sensational in 2023, his carefully gathered fans are rooting for him in 2024. Ahmed Ololade also known as Asake has one of the hit songs that get people on their feet at any gathering. More is expected of him come 2024. Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno made an entry with song ‘Do I’ at the last quarter of 2023.

His recent feature with Burna Boy is making many anticipate what is to come. Chinedu Okoli also known as Flavour is the only man standing in his own created music niche. His style of music always has a grand entry that is hardly anticipated. This list will not be complete without mentioning, Kizz Daniel, RnB sensational singer, Chike, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Tems and many others.

Nigerians insatiable love for music has made these stars work hard to get fans on their feet at any given moment. That love for music have announced Nigeria to the and many can wait to see the package they will bring come 2024.