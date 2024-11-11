Music Stars Sing Praises Of Team Sweeping Ghana Clean

Share

Known as ‘Buz Stop Boys’, a group of mostly young professionals and tradespeople are driving a new wave of civic responsibility in Ghana, picking up brooms and shovels to clean up the mounds of rubbish that are an eyesore in cities and towns across the country.

Their initiative has won the admiration of local celebrities and politicians – and even caught the attention of some UK teenagers who flew to the capital, Accra, to join the clean-up.

“Our goal is not just to clean the streets but to change mindsets,” ‘Buz Stop Boys’ leader Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo told the BBC. “If we can make people understand that keeping their environment clean benefits everyone, we’ll have a cleaner, healthier, and prouder Ghana.” About 12,700 tonnes of solid waste is generated in Ghana each day, with only 10% disposed of properly

