Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has lost his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun.

She died around 1.30 am, Friday, Sunday Are, Wizkid’s longtime manager, who confirmed the news, said Mrs. Balogun died in the early hours of Friday, according to Punch online He said: ‘Yes, she died this morning (Friday), at about 1.30 am.

No detail was given on how she died. Balogun is mother to two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.