Music Saved Me – Kozy G Reveals

Singer Moses Izuchukwu popularly known as Kozy G has said that his story and journey in the music industry is nothing like the ordinary. The singer who has performed on the same stage with the likes of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, Terry G and other big names in the industry, said it would be correct to say that music saved his life. “I have been into a lot of things, but music has been exceptionally satisfying for me,” he said, adding that not even football could give him more satisfaction.

“I even thought I’d become a footballer, I was good and at some point I decided it wasn’t for me so I moved on. “Music has been it; something that runs through my family because my younger sister Floxy is a singer and another one is a wonderful dancer. The good thing is that our parents supported us, while they were still here with us,” he said. He recalled that a turnaround in their lives came when they lost both of their parents in 2015.

“My mom died earlier in 2015 and 12 days after burying her, my father died. It was a very sad moment for me because I didn’t really know what to do. “I wanted to quit everything, I wanted to just give up but when I remembered how much my parents wanted to see their church choir boy become a superstar, I kept pushing and that has been the best decision of my life,” he said. Kozy G who was formerly a member of the group “Da Fame”, went solo after their split, marking his entrance into the industry with the single ‘Shiver’.

“Shiver was like the best thing, it was dancehall like no other back then in 2013. I picked up from there and then changed my name from Kozy General to Kozy G; like G for general and it sounded much better. “Moving further, music has taken me places and it’s so amazing knowing that a boy who started his life somewhere in Owerri, Imo State, can go this distance, achieve all this and more with even bigger dreams in store.”

He signed with Negron World, a U.S. based record label in 2023 and the rest is history, according to him. “Negron World has been amazing and thanks to my boss Toño Negron who pushes everything for us. “Last year was good for me, I released a number of great songs and look where we are today, there’s just so much we can achieve.” he said.