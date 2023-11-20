Music Money Is Like Ritual – Shallipopi

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known by his stage name Shallipopi has revealed how profitable the music industry is.

Speaking on the good side of music revenue, the 23-year-old singer described its outcome as that of a “Money Ritual”.

In a recent interview on the Zero Conditions podcast, the singer was asked how he copes with balancing his income and expenditures amid demanding family and friends.

The show host asked, “How do you find a balance between giving to family members, saving for yourself, and knowing when to draw the line?”

In response, Shallipopi revealed that the money he gets from his music is very flamboyant in such a way that his pocket can never run down no matter how much he gives out.

He further explained that he never knew how profitable it was until this year following his hit singles.

He said, “You will never understand music money. Music money is like a ritual, there’s too much money in music that you cannot understand at all. Even if you’re an artiste that came out in one month and your song is just big, no worry.

“Me now, I no dey balance anything; if my family request, I dey give because I know that, the music will not stop. Even if I stop singing, the music I’ve dropped will continue giving me money.”

