Music May Help Regulate Blood Pressure –Study

A small study led by British researchers has found that blood pressure appears to “synchronise” to patterns in music, resulting in blood pressure control. That synchronisation might help boost the body’s baroreflex sensitivity — its ability to regulate blood pressure, they said.

The researchers presented their findings at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) meeting in Madrid, Spain from August 29- September 1. The new findings could have wide-ranging implications for health, according to lead author Elaine Chew. She’s a trained pianist and professor of engineering at King’s College London.

“This research raises the intriguing possibility that we could design music therapies to elicit specific biological responses in the future,” Chew explained. “This could be tailored specifically to individuals, bringing us closer to music as precision medicine. In the longer term, one day we may be able to use music to prevent heart disease or slow, arrest, or reverse its progression.”