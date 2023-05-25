Music Legend, Tina Turner, Dies At 83

Singer Tina Turner, whose soul classics and pop hits like The Best and What’s Love Got to Do With It made her a superstar, has died at the age of 83. Turner had suffered a number of health issues in recent years including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure, reports the BBC.

She rose to fame alongside husband Ike in the 1960s with songs includ- ing Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High. She divorced the abusive Ike in 1978, and went on to find even greater success as a solo artist in the 1980s.

Dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner was famed for her raunchy and energetic stage performances and husky, powerful vocals.