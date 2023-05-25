New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Music Legend, Tina Turner, Dies At 83

Singer Tina Turner, whose soul classics and pop hits like The Best and What’s Love Got to Do With It made her a superstar, has died at the age of 83. Turner had suffered a number of health issues in recent years including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure, reports the BBC.

She rose to fame alongside husband Ike in the 1960s with songs includ- ing Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High. She divorced the abusive Ike in 1978, and went on to find even greater success as a solo artist in the 1980s.

Dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner was famed for her raunchy and energetic stage performances and husky, powerful vocals.

