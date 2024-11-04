Music Legend, Quincy Jones Dies At 91

Share

The iconic music producer, composer, and arranger, Quincy Jones is dead, New Telegraph reports.

Known for his work with legends like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles, Quincy Jones died at his Bel Air home on Sunday, November 3, at the age of 91.

His publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed the news, with family members sharing a statement celebrating his remarkable life.

With a career spanning over 70 years, Jones transformed the music landscape, earning 28 Grammy Awards from 80 nominations, the third most in Grammy history, following only Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

He was instrumental in producing Michael Jackson’s landmark albums, Thriller, Off the Wall, and Bad, reshaping pop music’s global reach.

READ ALSO:

His vast legacy includes working across genres with artists like Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, and Dizzy Gillespie, as well as co-writing and producing the charity single ‘We Are The World’.

Beyond music, Jones achieved success in television and film, founding his own production company and contributing to beloved shows like ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ and movies like ‘The Color Purple’.

His impact was further amplified by the launch of his music streaming service, Qwest TV, in 2017.

Jones’ family, in their heartfelt tribute, acknowledged, “We celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Born in Chicago and raised in Washington state, Jones overcame early challenges, developing his musical talents from a young age and eventually becoming a global cultural icon.

His work continues to inspire across generations, embodying the power of music as a universal language.

Share

Please follow and like us: