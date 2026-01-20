Music Kept Me Out Of Prison – Jeriq

Nigerian rapper Jeremiah Chukwuebuka Ani, widely known as Jeriq, has opened up about how music redirected his life and helped him escape a path that could have led to incarceration.

Speaking during a chat with X influencer Smallie, the Enugu-born artist revealed that he had several encounters with law enforcement in the past due to his involvement in street-related activities.

Recalling being arrested by different security agencies, Jeriq noted that the marks on his wrists and ankles are reminders of those experiences.

According to Jeriq, discovering music became a turning point that pulled him away from negative influences and gave his life a new direction.

He admitted that without music, his story might have ended behind bars.

The rapper also reflected on his early attempts to break into the Lagos music scene, describing how challenging it was to connect with established artistes at the time.

He explained that his first visit to the city came before his rise to fame, leaving him with little opportunity to secure collaborations.

That situation changed in 2021 when he returned to Lagos with growing recognition, leading to the release of his joint EP East and West with Dremo—a project he described as a major breakthrough in his career.

Jeriq further expressed confidence in his decision to rap in the Igbo language, saying he believes indigenous African languages have a strong global appeal and will help position him on the international stage.