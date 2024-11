He noted that it is the personality that drives the quality of the music and not the voice.

Whitemoney revealed that he had been in the United States for three months, during which he had toured 8 states and performed all his songs with fans singing his songs word for word.

He noted that Shallipopi for instance doesn’t have a great voice, but the way he controls the mic is what he has going for him.

This has however stirred reactions from netizens who took this in various ways.

ikechukwu.ug said: “Make I advise you. Leave music, sir”

__kofoworola_ asked: “Your own personality no sabi drive ?”

nikky_the_baby remarked: “Sadly we don’t even know a single track that belongs to you ”

manlikeemmanuel_ stated: “I rather download shallipopi footstep than your whole album white money ”

