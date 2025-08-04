Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Akande Abolore Adegbola Alexander Ajifolajifaola, popularly known as 9ice has made a controversial yet deeply personal revelation.

Speaking on a new episode of “The Nancy Isime Show”, 9ice revealed that the music industry is under the control of the devil, whom he describes as the “Choirmaster”.

On the programme, the legendary singer candidly discussed his spiritual beliefs, past health scares, and why he now fully identifies himself as a traditionalist (Babaláwo).

He said, “The devil controls music. The devil is the choirmaster. That’s why we smoke and do all the things we do. Music is spiritually controlled.

“If you’re coming into this industry, understand where you’re coming to. I’m not lying to you, he [the devil] is the most powerful angel. I’m speaking based on knowledge and what I’ve experienced spiritually.”

Speaking further, 9ice warned that many musicians unknowingly submit to dark spiritual forces due to the influence of the industry. He said the reason artists indulge in smoking and other vices is spiritual manipulation.

9ice also opened up about a terrifying experience in 2009/2010, when he vomited blood for six months with no medical diagnosis. He described the ordeal as a spiritual attack, not a physical illness.

“When I was vomiting blood for about six months in my own house. I had to leave my house. It wasn’t a medical condition,” 9ice recalled.

Following the near-death experience, the singer says he abandoned Christianity and Islam, finding healing and identity through Ifa, the Yoruba traditional spiritual system.

“I’m not a Christian or a Muslim. I’m a Babalawo. I’m an African. I’m a traditionalist,” he declared.

He added that his first encounter with Ifa healed him, and he regretted not embracing it earlier in life.

“The first time I experienced Ifa was when I was vomiting blood. Someone referred me to Ifa. I just wish I had known Ifa at the beginning.”

Drawing parallels between himself and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, 9ice said:

“Fela used to go to Ogun and people mocked him, but now, I understand.”

9ice used the interview to urge Africans to stop demonising traditional religion, stating that our ancestors were not evil and that true healing and protection lie in connecting to our roots.

“It’s time we stopped demonising our own. Our ancestors were not evil. We need to embrace who we truly are,” He said.