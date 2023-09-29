‘Music Industry Glamorize Drugs’ – Lagos Police

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command has said the rampant use of drugs in the music industry has posed challenges for law enforcement, as many musicians continuously promote the use of drugs.

SP Hundeyin made this known on Thursday while speaking during the 2023 Press Week Lecture/Symposium, which was organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Lagos State Chapter.

Speaking at the event, Hundeyin encouraged elderly Nigerians to actively participate in the battle against substance abuse and highlighted that many prominent superstars are also caught up in this problem.

He mentioned that when confronted with health issues, numerous musicians opt not to visit a hospital but instead bring a nurse to their residence for treatment due to their involvement in drug abuse.

He said, “Going to the hospital will expose that and they don’t want people to know.

“The music industry is not helping us in any way. They glamorize drugs. Not all that glitters is gold.”

Hundeyin noted that substance abuse, or drug addiction among youths, is the reason for increased crime in society.

He further stated that the police command frequently apprehends criminals in the state, and in approximately 90 per cent of these cases, the offenders attribute their actions to drug use.