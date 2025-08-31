Music Industry Filled With Darkness –Tiwa Savage

Nigeria’s Afrobeats Queen, Tiwa Savage, has claimed that the music industry is “filled with darkness”.

Speaking during an Instagram live, the ‘You 4 Me’ hitmaker said that despite the “darkness” in the industry, her faith in God has kept her grounded and stopped her from “falling”.

“This industry is filled with so much darkness. I wish you guys knew, so much darkness. But I thank God that I’ve kept my eyes on Him. I haven’t fallen,” she said.

The songstress further disclosed that many people dismissed her recent album ‘This One Is Personal’ because it had no “big-name features”.

She said despite the doubts, she stayed true to her artistry and embraced making a vulnerable record without club hits.

She said she values having the right supporters over millions of fans and is grateful her work is finally out

“When I put out the track list of my album, I saw so many people saying I didn’t feature the big names from America or the A-listers,” she added.

“They just automatically concluded that because I don’t have those features on the album, it’s not going to be good.

“I wish people understood music the way I understand it. Yes, I don’t have huge cosigns, and I wasn’t actively seeking them. All I have is all I have, isn’t it?

“Honestly, having you guys is enough for me. Sometimes, like they say, you don’t need a lot of people, you just need the right people. I don’t need millions of fans, I just need the right ones.

“It took over two years, and now it’s out. There were so many hurdles I wish I could tell you guys about—the fights, the challenges, the people who doubted me and told me that doing this type of vulnerable record wouldn’t work, that nobody would listen or care.

“People just want to hear gbedu, bangers, and club records. I don’t have any club records, and they said it wasn’t going to work, that people wouldn’t stream it.”

Savage had earlier made a similar remark in January, describing the music industry as “filled with dangerous sharks.”