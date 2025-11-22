Music Industry Can Test You In Ways You Don’t Expect – Spaceboy Mercury

For Gbolahan Lawal, popularly known as Spaceboy Mercury, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Nigerian-born sound engineer, music producer, song-writer, and artiste has navigated the highs and lows of the music business with one thing fueling his fire-passion.

When asked if he ever thought of giving up, Mercury was refreshingly honest: “I would be lying if I said I’d never been in a situation where I didn’t know what to do.

The industry can test you in ways you don’t expect. But every time I get to that point, I remind myself why I started, because I love this. That love is what keeps me going.”

From Shomolu, Lagos, where his story began, to South Africa, where he is currently based under the management of MCE Entertainment, Mercury’s path has been shaped by resilience, relentless work, and an unshakable belief in his talent.

His fingerprints are on some of the most memorable sounds in African music over the past decade, proving he’s not just behind the boards but at the heart of the culture.

The hits that speak for him: Spaceboy Mercury’s discography reads like a playlist of modern African hits, spanning multiple genres and generations.

He’s crafted records for the likes of 2Baba, Olamide, Vector, Bella Shmurda, Davido, BNXN, Fireboy DML, Ayo Maff, and more. Each track showcases his versatility and ability to fuse emotion with rhythm.