Music Has Always Been My Sanctuary, Means Of Self-expression –Amazin Ijeoma

Ijeoma Nweze, popularly known as Amazin Ijeoma, is a talented gospel music minister, dance instructor, wellness advocate, coach, mentor, and founder, Dance4HealthWellness. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she shares details of her journey into the music industry, challenges among other issues

Did you really set out to become a artiste?

As a child, I dreamed of a life dedicated to creativity and service. I envisioned connecting with people through spirituality, music, dance, movement, and words, aspiring to positively impact everyone I encountered.

Confident and expressive, I channelled my creativity into music, drama, and dance, while nurturing dreams of oratory, public speaking, leadership, service, and even politics.

A defining moment from my childhood was giving my entire week’s pocket money to a beggar outside my school. Though the man misused it, the act of giving was what mattered to me—a reflection of the deep empathy that has always driven me.

This compassion has remained central to my life, even when it led to challenges, loss, and misunderstandings. Guided by Proverbs 19:17, “He who lends to the poor lends to the Lord”. I’ve continued to give selflessly, without seeking validation or reciprocity.

Over time, my perspective on life has evolved. While my passion for helping others remains unwavering, my approach has matured. Through music, dance, and writing, I now help others find healing and self-expression. This journey has also led me to a new phase of self-discovery, shaping not just my dreams but the path I walk today.

Can you tell us what spurred your interest in music?

Music has always been my sanctuary and a powerful means of self-expression. From my early years in primary school, I was actively involved in the school music team, participated in TV and radio shows, joined the church choir, performed as a soloist, and even read the morning news during assemblies. I also took part in acting and march-past events, where I was crowned the queen of our Blue House team.

These experiences gave me an early sense that I was born to be a leader, a trailblazer destined to be the first and not the last. Dancing was another passion that defined me during those years.

Interestingly, I never attended any formal dance or music classes. I simply observed, and if something caught my interest, I would replicate it the next day, often even better. This natural ability wasn’t just creative energy; I now understand it to be a gift from God. My dad played a significant role in nurturing my love for dance.

He would invite me to perform for his friends, visitors, siblings, and even strangers, hosting impromptu dance shows where they would cheer, applaud, and even spray me with money. At the time, dancing wasn’t seen as a viable career path or something to take pride in. While I didn’t think much of it then, I often wondered why people loved to watch me dance.

In hindsight, I realize that I was captivating them with the gift of effortless expression, though back then, I simply saw it as family entertainment, and I loved how much joy it brought to them.

By the time I reached secondary school, my focus shifted slightly. As I matured, I danced less but became part of our school’s pioneering band under the leadership of our music teacher, Mrs. Okonkwo, of blessed memory.

During that time, I also sang duets with classmates during lunch breaks and extension classes. These experiences were the stepping stones to my joining church choirs and bands, performing solos, and ultimately laying the foundation for where I am today as a gospel music minister.

At what point did you decide to take it up professionally?

Early on, I discovered the transformative power of the arts to move hearts and heal wounds. This realization inspired me to pursue music, not just as a passion but as a meaningful way to connect with others on a deeper level, particularly through gospel music.

I knew I had a gift when I was often selected to perform solos or handle challenging presentations, which I confidently delivered with ease.

The fulfillment I felt during and after each performance guided me toward this path. It wasn’t something I meticulously planned; it felt more like things naturally aligned. My perspective shifted, and the trajectory of my life began to change. At 17, shortly after my senior school certificate exams, I experienced a life-transforming moment of faith.

It was then I felt an in-depth call to fulfill my destiny through deliberate Christian service. After years of informal involvement in music, I knew it was time to reach people on a larger scale by sharing messages of hope and compassion through gospel music.

My music gained deeper meaning, and its impact on others became undeniable. Interestingly, this phase of my journey coincided with a significant life change, meeting my husband.

Marriage brought about a new chapter, as I left Nigeria to begin my family and ministry abroad.For a time, I concentrated on growing my family, parenting, and serving in ministry. However, in 2010, after the birth of my last child, I officially released my first album, Angels’ Cry.

That marked the beginning of my professional music ministry. To date, I have released numerous songs, and despite other commitments, the river of inspiration continues to flow, enriching lives and glorifying God.

What Is Dance4Health all about?

Dance4Health was born out of a deeply personal and transformative journey. As I mentioned before, dance has always been a source of joy, art, and expression for me—a gift that not only brought happiness to those who watched but also connected me to my culture and inner self.

However, it wasn’t until a lifealtering experience in 2013 that dance became more than just an art form; it became a tool for healing and restoration.The story behind Dance4Health is one I’ve decided to share selectively, as revisiting it can be traumatising.

However, the essence of the experience and its impact is detailed in my book, ‘The Maze 2 (Red Theme)’, which I encourage you to read for more context.

This pivotal moment changed the course of my life, shaping the foundation from which I now operate. In summary, Dance4Health was birthed during a period of immense distress. I faced false accusations that led to the loss of my job, social ridicule, and the near collapse of my emotional and mental well-being.

At the height of this ordeal, I found myself dancing, not for an audience but as an outlet for the overwhelming pain I felt. My daughter, who returned home one day to witness me immersed in this moment, recorded it and later showed me the video. What started as a personal and private act of healing unexpectedly became public when the video went viral on social media.

Dance4Health grew from this deeply personal moment. It became a wellness initiative rooted in the use of dance as a holistic healing tool. Over time, it transformed into a framework for emotional release, stress relief, family bonding, and cultural celebration.

The initiative has helped not only me but also my family, friends, and community rediscover joy and connection through movement. Despite facing criticism from some within religious circles and losing followers who misunderstood my journey, I persisted.

Dance4Health became a beacon of healing, encouraging others to use movement as a way to navigate life’s challenges. It has brought people together, fostered cultural pride, and promoted well-being in countless ways. Dance4Health is more than just an initiative, it is a miracle and a testament to the power of resilience, creativity, and faith.

My dance became a form of warfare, a tool to combat the emotional, mental, and spiritual battles I faced. Today, I use it to inspire others to reconnect with themselves, find release, and discover healing through movement.

It is a safe space for those navigating stressful times and an innovative approach to wellness. For the full story and more insights into this journey, I invite you to read my book, ‘The Maze: A Golden Repair & Therapeutic Guide to Wellness’. It’s a heartfelt account of how challenges can birth new beginnings and transform lives.

How has the journey been so far?

So much has changed for me. My immediate family is together in one peace; our children have grown and are flourishing. My husband and I have been mightily blessed with peace of mind and bountiful blessings, and that’s all that matters.

It’s been a journey of both growth and learning. There have been challenges, but also immense blessings, as I’ve witnessed lives transformed and spirits lifted.

Seeing others heal and thrive because of my work has been incredibly rewarding.After this experience, I have trained to support the right way. Scripture says, “do not let your good be evil spoken of” (Romans 14:16), which denotes how we can be doing the right thing, and with a good heart, but offer it to the wrong person at the wrong time.

Or even offer it to the right person at the wrong time. I am a credentialed psychotherapist and counsellor, still within the Christian space, operating in the Ministry of Helps, holistically, but within a structured framework.

On the musical front, I have released a lot more music, low key, just to keep abreast and to avoid losing touch. I am still keeping on with my dance4health wellness routines, though privately. I have so much to give, and I feel there’s more inevitably coming soon. So, keep an eye out for me.

In your music journey, which female Gospel singer particularly has been inspiring to you?

I am inspired by godly and creative people in general. Many male and female gospel singers have been a source of blessing and inspiration to me, but there are a few whose dedication and spirit have particularly resonated with me.

Their passion for sharing faith, uplifting others, and spreading hope motivates me to continue pursuing my purpose with resilience and unwavering faith.

One such inspiring figure is Onyeka Onwenu, of blessed memory. I truly admired everything she embodied, her voice, her presence, and the grace with which she used her platform to inspire countless people. She was a great icon, and I am grateful for the impact she made through her life. Continue to rest in peace, great icon.

