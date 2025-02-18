Music Has Always Been Huge Part Of My Life – Sammylong

Share

…Collaborates with El $age on new EP, ‘Happy Hour’

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Samuel Uhunoma Ojeabulu, popularly known by his stage name, Sammylong, has said that music has always been more than just a career, “it’s a lifelong passion” that brings him immense joy.

He also disclosed that the highly anticipated EP, ‘Happy Hour’, is a reflection of the celebration, positivity, and unity that defines the Nigerian spirit.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life. It has always been my passion, so I am following my passion,” he says.

“When you do something you love, work becomes fun. That’s what music does for me.”

This mindset fuels his creative process and songwriting. Sammylong’s songs often focus on themes of love, positivity and motivation, and he strives to create music that encourages his listeners to embrace life’s beauty. Through his lyrics and melodies, Sammylong hopes to uplift others and spread messages of hope and happiness.

Sammylong has been steadily building a name for himself in the music scene. Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, his love for music started at a young age when he joined the church choir. There, he discovered his natural talent for singing and playing multiple instruments.

He recalled that his early years in the choir laid a strong foundation for his career and nurtured his passion for music, something that would eventually become the driving force in his life.

Sammylong’s musical journey took shape as he became part of a musical collective called “The Elevated Crusaders”, which included fellow artist El $age.

“Their collaboration, alongside other talented artists, marked an important chapter in Sammylong’s development as an artist. Together, Sammylong and El $age created the hit single ‘Marathon’, an Afro-pop track that has captured the hearts of listeners worldwide.

“The song’s upbeat, groovy rhythm and catchy lyrics convey a message of love, admiration, and devotion. The track celebrates the beauty of a woman and the lengths a man is willing to go to for her love.

With its infectious energy and feel-good vibes, ‘Marathon’ became his teeming fans’ favourite, propelling Sammylong and El $age into the spotlight.

The success of ‘Marathon’ served as a stepping stone for Sammylong and El $age’s upcoming EP titled ‘Happy Hour’, set for release in mid-2025. This collaboration, he assures, promises to be a game-changer in their careers, capturing the vibrant, joyful essence of Nigerian culture.

“The title Happy Hour is a reflection of the celebration, positivity, and unity that defines the Nigerian spirit,” he enthuses, adding that their vision for the project is to showcase the infectious energy and happiness that Nigerian music embodies while also demonstrating their growth as artists.

With this EP, Sammylong and El $age hope to create a global musical experience that resonates with listeners beyond Nigeria.

When discussing the Nigerian music industry, Sammylong is optimistic about its growth and evolution. He acknowledges the rapid expansion and recognition that Nigerian music has gained over the past decade.

“The industry has become more coordinated than ever before,” he says.

He also praises the diversity of Nigerian sounds and how artists from different regions are being recognised globally.

Sammylong’s approach to music is rooted in authenticity, and he believes what sets him apart is his ability to remain inspired rather than imitate others.

“I make music based on my personal experiences, and everything around me,” he explains.

Sammylong is excited about the potential for his music and his collaboration with El $age. Over the next decade, he hopes to continue growing as an artist, delivering hit songs that combine catchy rhythms with meaningful messages.

According to him, his ultimate goal is to become a global music icon while staying true to the roots of Afro-pop and creating music that speaks to the hearts of people all over the world.

“With ‘Happy Hour’ on the horizon, Sammylong and El $age are on the cusp of an exciting new chapter in their career, one that promises to redefine the Afro-pop genre and introduce their distinctive sound to an even wider audience.

