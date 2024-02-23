Music Has Always Been a Medium Of Expression for Me –Oummee

Oumie Bosei, popularly known by her stage name, Oummee, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Her first single, ‘Black Sheep’, shows her unique style and compelling musical storytelling. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Delta State-born fast-rising musician recalls with nostalgia, how her love for music began at a young age, finding solace in the power of notes, words, and sounds. She also talks about ‘Black Sheep’, how transitioning to performing with live bands helped shape her musical identity, gaining valuable experience along the way, and other issues

What inspired you to pursue a career in music and entertainment perhaps, and how did you get started?

It has always been a medium of expression for me. I can hide behind the notes, words and sounds. I started in the Church; then live bands and we’re here.

How did you come up with the name ‘Oummee’?

It’s basically my name in different spelling. It’s my identity.

What sets your style of music apart from others?

It has the healthy balance of melody, harmony and soul.

Can you describe your creative process when it comes to ideas, writing and recording?

It’s usually in a comfortable place with my co-writer, vibing to beautiful tunes. I’m the book and biro gal; he is the full vibes.

What message or emotion do you hope to convey through your music?

To be true to ourselves.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard it before?

Spiritual.

How do you incorporate elements of alternative and soul into your music?

The blend of sweet melody and depth, with the instrumentals and the lyrics.

What sets you apart from other artists in the alternative soul genre?

It’s me. My image, inside out.

What has been your proudest moment so far?

Making my own sound.

How do you handle negative feedback or criticism?

I sip ginger tea.

Who are some of your music idols and how have they influenced your work?

Legendary Fela (overall artistry); Wande Coal (vocal diversity); Brymo (Performance); Burna Boy (His sound); Cynthia Morgan (I love her); and finally, ASA fire are uniqueness.

Can you talk about a particularly challenging moment in your career and how you overcame it?

Starting, because I had been in hiding. I’m particularly not comfortable being in the spotlight. I overcame my fear of failure.

How do you balance staying true to your style while also appealing to a wider audience?

Life is art. In life, balance is key.

How has social media impacted your career as a musician?

Massive awareness and growth.

What advice would you give to someone that wants to pursue a career in music?

My best advice to someone that wants to pursue a career in music is “damn the consequences.”

How has your upbringing or personal experiences influenced your music?

I have untold stories.

How do you stay motivated and creative, especially during times when you may feel uninspired?

I’m laid, and I avoid unnecessary pressure.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received in your career so far?

To keep going.

How has your music evolved over the course of your career?

I had to dig deeper and I accepted who I am. Oummee is about substance.

Can you describe a typical day in the life of Oummee?

Prayer and meditation, workout, daily errands and rehearsals, basically.

How did you come up with a unique identity or persona for your sound?

My instincts.

So, how do you use your platform and influence to make a positive impact on the world?

By telling inspirational stories through my music, preaching positivity and growth.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learnt in your career so far?

To be original.

How do you handle the business side of being an artist, such as negotiating contracts or managing finances?

I have an amazing team. They’re great support.

How do you approach the delicate balance of using music lyrics to address serious or sensitive topics?

I just stay true to my intentions.

Can you tell us about a time when you felt like you failed as a musician, and how did you bounce back from it?

I re-branded myself and returned.

How do you stay connected with your audience and engage with them on social media?

I respond to every person or feedback.

Can you discuss the influence of technology on the music industry, particularly in terms of management, distribution and consumption of content?

It makes the process more accessible and there are lesser boundaries when it comes to music.

What’s the most common misconception people have about being a musician?

That they have no self control, self awareness or discipline.

Can you talk about a time when you had to improvise during a live performance?

Of course, the microphone battery was low; it was such an experience.

How do you stay true to yourself and your values while also entertaining and connecting with a wide range of people?

I just do it with this saying ‘ Know thy self’ in mind.

What should fans expect from you? Do you have any upcoming projects or performances that you’re excited about?

We’re working on something refreshing that should drop this year.

What’s your take on the state of the music industry and the opportunities available for independent artists?

It is just wrong to deprive the world healing music, songs that break the barriers of this world because of lack of resources to splash around.

How do you connect with your audience and create a meaningful experience for them through your music performances?

Through my songs. That has been the connecting factor.

Which has been your most memorable show so far?

I’ll let you know when I experience it.

When should we expect an album from you?

Soonest.

How would you describe yourself?

I’ll relate it with this statement “Beautiful girls can do hard things.” I have a healthy balance between being tough and vulnerability.

What is the idea behind your debut single ‘Black Sheep’?

The idea behind it is the fact that in life I have come to realize that there is always an existence of a black sheep either In a good way or bad way but such energy can be geared towards good and greatness pending on the choices we make. Most people are black sheep’s for different reasons be it in their work place, Family, social gatherings, pair group and so on but the truth is every black sheep is unique and does things differently which is enviable but either ways a every black sheep is being spat at because you just can’t understand their way of function because it may be abnormal to many in the beginning but being a black sheep is a secret recipe and sometimes black sheep’s don’t understand themselves also but there is that force that drives them to greatness and greater heights.

What is the underlying message behind ‘Black Sheep’?

Being a black sheep doesn’t mean you are bad or a failure. We need to learn to own it, that inner strength in every black sheep if set right can birth a whole lot of positivity and unimaginable things.