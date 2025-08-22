Nigerian Afropop star, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known as “Mr Eazi”, has disclosed that his earnings from music alone could not have covered the cost of his wedding to billionaire heiress, Temi Otedola.

The Leg Over hitmaker made this known while reacting to a social media user on X who suggested that he released his latest single, Casanova, as a way to recoup wedding expenses.

In his response, Mr Eazi laughed off the claim, writing: “U think sey music go fit pay for that wedding my G? lol.”

Another user, however, countered, saying the singer’s revenue from 2018 could have been enough to sponsor the wedding.

Addressing that point, Mr Eazi explained that while he had a successful streak of hit songs between 2017 and 2018, that period ironically marked the lowest point in his finances over the last nine years.

“You got a point tho, but 2017–18 is the brokest I’ve been in the last 9 years! But all the music I put out then entered like mad sha. I’m really thankful,” he wrote.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Iceland recently. The couple got engaged in April 2022 in London.

The singer had earlier revealed that he met Temi through her sister, DJ Cuppy, who was already his close friend at the time.