Music, Comedy, Dance Take Centre Stage At 1XBET Trophy Unveiling

It was an afternoon of breathtaking performances as dance, comedy, and music took center stage at the unveiling of the trophy and draws for the first 1XBET Football Tournament.

Held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos, the event brought together, football giants like former Super Eagles striker and now Special Adviser to the President on sports, Daniel ‘DaBull’ Amokachi; former Eagles coach, now Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen; ex-Green Eagles player, Henry Nwosu, Victor Agali, Friday Ekpo, among others.

In their usual tireless and energetic manner, members of the Super Eagles Supporters Club band kept the venue lively with their music, which the audience.

Featured at the event were two comedians – Desktop and Fleximore who cracked jokes that saw the audience laughing throughout their sessions. Also a dance group, ‘Team Greatness’, crowned it all with their enthralling performances that would remain memorable.

In his remarks, the Chairman 1XBET, Dr Femi Babalola, said the organisation was taking the event seriously as its Corporate Social Responsibility to the society, adding that “It is also to show how seriously we are taking this event that we brought together such football heavyweights. We want to go to the grassroots and help talented players showcase their skills.”

Consultant to the competition, Waidi Akanni, who is also a former Eagles player, said that football is a source of entertainment despite its money-spinning. “Football is a big industry but it is also entertainment. You can see what we did at the trophy unveiling, which had former stars in attendance, was to use music, comedy, and dance to entertain the audience.

“The sponsor of the competition, 1XBET, is using the event to reach out to the people at the grassroots and show them that they care. All I can say is there will be more entertainment when the competition begins as 40 teams in Lagos State battle for honours,” he added.