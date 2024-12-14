Music Business Academy for Africa, Sacem Partner on Music Royalties

Share

The issue of royalty in the music industry has become a recurring decimal in the African continent in recent years. This prompted the Music Business Academy for Africa, in partnership with SACEM, to host a pioneering workshop at Alliance Francaise, Ikoyi, Lagos, during the week to explore the vital role of Performance Rights Organisations (PROs) in African Francophone and Anglo-phone music markets.

The event brought together key stakeholders in the African music industry to discuss pressing issues surrounding music rights, royalty collection, and the challenges faced by creators. The workshop was meant to find solutions to facilitate a smoother and more efficient music industry in these regions. Godwin Tom, Founder of the Music Business Academy for Africa and Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing, West Africa, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for insightful discussions on the evolving role of PROs in the continent’s music business. The event featured two sessions, moderated by Victor Ekpo and Nkechukwu Otike-Obidi.

Session 1, moderated by Victor Ekpo, featured in-depth discussions on the significant role PROs play in the African music industry. Guest speakers, in- cluding Isioma Alexis Idigbe, Mayowa Ayilaran, Godwin Tom, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing, West Africa, and Akotchaye Okio highlighted cases where- by PROs ensure creators receive fair compensation for their work. Contributions from the representatives of SACEM, COSON, and MCSN further explained the importance of robust legal frameworks in protecting music creators’ rights.

