Music Artistes Should Invest More On Social Media in 2024 –Ajayi

Solomon Ajayi, the founder and CEO of Tree Money Yard Empire (TMY Empire), has given an appraisal of 2023 and offered a positive prognosis for 2024. The music label boss while reflecting on Nigeria’s challenging economy in 2023, said: “With my technology experience, I’ll advise everyone to invest more of their energy on social media platforms for their brands in 2024, rather than relying on offline platforms.

All artistes and creatives should jump on the online world and maximize their potentials.” The TMY Empire boss also added: “I believe the social networking industry is helping more than the country’s resources. Offline investment has a higher business risk than online investment. Do people notice that when inflation’s so bad, that is when the biggest companies, for example, Amazon, make billions of dollars?”

On his vision for the TMY Empire in 2024, he said: “My desired goal for 2024 is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organisation and effectively manage music licencing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world.”

The Ogun State-born techpreneur, who grew up in Ajegunle, Lagos, started formally as an artist at Bravo House of Entertainment and went on to work as a computer programmer at KD Records until he established Tree Money Yard Records in 2015.