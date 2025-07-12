Mushin Residents Seek Police Intervention Over Rising Insecurity

Amid escalating violence between the Mushin and Idi-Araba communities, residents have issued a passionate appeal to the Lagos State Government and security agencies to urgently restore peace and ensure the safety of lives and property.

This call for intervention was made during a press conference held in Mushin yesterday, where residents voiced growing fears over what they described as a deteriorating security situation that has disrupted daily life, crippled businesses, and endangered the community.

Mr. Abayomi Yusuf, a resident of Mushin, lamented the frequent outbreak of violence. “We can no longer sleep with our eyes closed. Shops are being looted, youths are being attacked, and there’s a growing sense of fear everywhere,” he said.

For Mrs. Khadijat Lawal, a trader in nearby Ilasa, the unrest has had far-reaching consequences, including on children’s education. “Parents are afraid to send their children to school. Every day, we fear what will happen next. We need urgent help from the government,” she pleaded.

Another resident, Mr. Tijani Alisu of Idi-Araba, emphasised the urgent need for improved security.

“Security in this area is poor. The hoodlums take advantage of this to cause mayhem,” he said, calling on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to deploy more officers and patrol teams.

Beyond law enforcement, some residents believe long-term solutions must address the root causes of the crisis.

Mr. Kazeem Aregbe from Idi-Oro advocated for youth empowerment initiatives. “If the government can invest in skills acquisition centres and youth development programmes, many of these crises can be prevented,” he said.

Victims of the conflict also shared personal experiences. Mr. Oladipupo George recounted how he and his son were injured during a police raid. “They hit me on the leg and struck my son’s ankle with a stick. We sustained serious injuries and were detained for hours before our release,” he said, calling for more professionalism from security operatives.

Community leaders at the press conference called for state-led peace building efforts, including conflict resolution sessions between the rival groups and the creation of a community-policing model to foster trust and prevent further violence.

Despite the grim situation, residents expressed appreciation for Commissioner Nkechi Uzoegwu, founder of Yeti Youth Empowerment Foundation, for her consistent support and swift interventions in promoting peace and development in Mushin.

“She has been a pillar of support; financially, morally, and socially. Her efforts have brought some measure of sanity to the community,” one speaker noted.

As tensions continue to simmer, the residents remain hopeful that urgent government intervention will bring lasting peace to Mushin and its surrounding areas.