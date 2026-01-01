Mushin FC Pips Aguda FC 2-1, Lifts Rikky T Football Tourney

Mushin Football Club defeated Aguda Football Club 2-1 to lift the 2nd edition of the RIKKY-T threesided Football Competition.

The Captain Toyeeb-led side bounced back from their 1- 0 loss during their Group A fixture to claim the trophy as well as a cash prize of N200,000 for their efforts, with the second-placed team Aguda FC going home with a trophy and cash prize of N150,000 The two-day football tournament, which saw eight teams participating, was divided into two groups.

Speaking after the event, the founder/Chief Operating Officer of APEX (Athletes Pursuing EXcellence) Youths and Sports Foundation, Richson Tetteh, was delighted with the success of the competition.

He further appreciated all the financial supporters who queued into a vision which is aimed at unearthing talents as well as allowing youths to engage in profitable ventures.

“In the last two years since starting this project, we have recorded huge successes not only in terms of the football on display but also investing in human capital development, and our vision in the foreseeable future is to see players not only attached to good academies but go ahead to play for several top European clubs and Nigeria as a Country,” Tetteh said.

On his part, Captain of Mushin FC, Toyeeb Isiaka, thanked his teammates and their supporters for believing in their abilities after losing three goals to two in last year’s final to D’Champ FC.