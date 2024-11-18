‘Mushin Day’ In London Is To Re-Write The Narrative – Organiser

Share

A London-based Entertainment Promoter, Wole Amodemaja has explained that the rationale behind a yearly event called Mushin Day in London is to re-write the narratives about the misperception of people from Mushin.

Amodemaja, who spoke with Tribune Online on Monday, stated that Mushin people are seen as thugs, touts and in fact uneducated, describing it as a misperception.

Wole, popularly known as D Kingdom, noted that the misperception dated back to what happened in the 80s by their forefathers.

The Promoter, who is also the owner of a popular London restaurant called Moonshine Restaurant, described the event as a showcase of ‘Mushines’ doing well in different sectors of the economy and making landmark contributions and development on the global stage.

Amodemaja pointed out that the upcoming show in 2025 will be an opportunity for it to launch its Charity activities that will be channelled for the development of the community back home.

