Musfada Holds Lecture to Sensitise Youths On Drug Abuse, Economic Challenges

A Non-government Islamic Organisation Muslims for Family Development and Advancement Initiative (MUSFADA) Initiative is organising a soul touching Ramadan lecture for the students in Lagos State. Tagged “Students’ Ramadan Lecture and Debate”, the programme, scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 23, 2024, is aimed at sensitising the youths especially the students on negative effects of misuse of drug.

Speaking about the lectures, the Chairman, MUSFADA Initiative who doubles as the Chief Host, Dr. Maryam Bolaji Akinbode said the theme of the lecture was deliberately chosen, going by the rate at which the youths in the country abuse drugs.

“We deliberately chose the theme as we are highly concerned about the rate at which our youths engage in drug misuse and abuse, which has shown to affect their physical and mental wellbeing. “The lecture will hold on Saturday, this week at Iyanuoluwa Mosque Hall. No 180 ipaja Road Funmilayo bus stop. Agege Lagos State.

We expect schools to bring their children to the lecture as the programme aims at sensitising the students on the adverse effects of drug use/abuse. “Our lecturer, Hajia Adekola Modupeola Lateefah, the Director, Labounty Farms and Foods Limited, BDM, Xright Technologies Limited, will speak on the topic: “I Will Never Use Drug”.

Dr. Akinbode further hinted that the second lecture would be centred on the current economic challenges and how to maintain a healthy lifestyle amidst the myriad socioeconomic challenges families are facing. She explained: “We will be having another lecture on the same day at the same venue. The second lecture will be handled by a resource Islamic scholar in person of Alhaji Abdul Lateef Qamarudeen, the Chief Imam of Misbaudeen Islamic Centre, Iloro, Agege.

“He will speak on two different but related topics which cecentren the current economic challenges of the country and the way Nigerians can maintain good mental health despite the challenges. So, the lectures are for everyone irrespective of their religions.” Meanwhile, the MUSFADA boss urged the Muslim faithful to help one another during this trying period.

She said the organisation has also embarked on the feeding programme of the poor in the society especially during the month of Ramadan, urging the well-to-do among the Muslims and others in the society to support the course. “We are appealing to those who have the capacity to support us in our ‘Feeding a Family During Ramadan’ project. This is what we pray Almighty Allah accepts from us as act of Ibadah. We have to spread the love, and our society shall be better.”