Museum Of West Africa Art Unveils Work Progress At Open Day Forum In Benin

The Museum of West African Art, Edo (MOWAA) recently hosted ‘Open Day Forum’ at its Benin City, Edo State capital, site, where the construction of its first structure known as the Pavilion, which is to be dedicated to research and conservation, is under construction.

The three-day event afforded selected audiences from a broad based interest that included students, academics, corporate bodies, government and different stakeholders in the tourism, arts, culture and heritage communities, to have a sleek view of some of the creations of MOWAA over the period of time that it has begun its work in the city.

MOWAA’s Director of Pavilion, Ore Disu, while speaking to the media on the event, said the Forum is a platform to foster a deeper understanding of the importance of archaeology in preserving our cultural legacy and share some of our exciting new discoveries. “We are excited to get more cultural practitioners and residents in touch with the Pavilion’s work, which is already proving to be a dynamic space for research, education, and community outreach.

None of this would be possible without our local and international partners, who are as committed as we are to serve communities in Nigeria,” she said. She noted that spotlight was placed on archaeology, providing a glimpse of what it looks like in practice, add- ing that, “MOWAA hopes to upgrade conservation efforts in Nigeria, ensuring that any construction work that could damage surviving remains are properly protected and training specialists to professionalise heritage practice.

“It provided informative tours of the future Pavilion centre and educated visitors on the benefits it will offer the city in terms of investment, jobs and educational opportunities. The diverse turnout included NGOs, students, artists, artisans, community groups and curious residents.” In terms of some of the engagements during the three days, she revealed that, “visitors were encouraged to try their hands out at a live dig, pottery workshops, and other exciting activities that highlight the significance of archaeology in promoting community values and supporting local tourism.

Those in attendance learned how scientific studies of buried remains can help us uncover knowledge of our past – from ancient diets and farming practices to how great wall fortresses were built.” According to Disu, the event also displayed ongoing outreach activities with local schools and community stakeholders undertaken since September 2022.

It showcased a series of archaeological studies carried out prior to the construction in partnership with the British Museum and in close collaboration with the National Commission of Museums and Monuments. These institutions have been supporting the local home- grown archaeological team to preserve remains that could be lost or damaged during the building process as well as educating volunteers from University of Benin.

The Director of MOWAA Trust, Phillip Ihenacho, spoke on the brand identity of MOWAA, which was changed from Edo Museum of West Africa (EMOWAA). “We have decided to up- date our brand identity to emphasise our focus. So going forward we will use the Museum of West African Art, Edo (MOWAA).

This signifies a new chapter for our organisation,” Ihenacho said. He added that MOWAA is looking to working with bodies across West Africa and Africa as well as. This is as he disclosed that they have already been approached by organisations in West Africa about potential collaborations. “In future, we hope to establish other centres of creativity and learning across Nigeria and beyond to grow our global presence.”

A British Museum spokesperson, who was also part of the event noted, “We are working with the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), the Cambridge Archaeological Unit and Wessex Archaeology on the ground in Benin City to help train a new generation of Nigerian archaeologists and develop a blueprint for best practice in preconstruction archaeology in Nigeria.

While Ms. Anna Ada- mu-Abui, Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Heritage Studies of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCCM), stated, “NCMM plays a dual role of supervising and collaborating with MOWAA in the research itself.

The Commission has ensured that the ongoing project adheres to ethical and legal standards, including the protection of cultural heritage, in compliance with relevant regulations.” Development of the Pavilion which is already underway is scheduled for completion early 2024.

When complete, the Pavilion will host state-of-the-art storage facilities, and the best equipped laboratories for conservation, digital production, archaeology and applied material science in West Africa. The educational facility will also provide year- round professional training, internships and outreach activities to sustainably grow relevant skills for heritage and creative economies.