Musawa, Wike, Others For Africa Medical Wellness Expo 2025

As preparations for this year’s edition of the annual Africa Medical Wellness Expo gather speed, the organisers have confirmed some of the headline guests, with the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, leading four Ministers and other guests to the expo.

Billed to hold at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja between August 27 and 19, 2025, the expo, which is in third year and put together by AMWE Medical and Wellness Foundation, has as it is theme; Medical and Wellness Tourism: Bridging Global Healthcare Gaps. According to Usman Isah, who is the Convener and Head of AMWE Medical and Wellness Foundation, the expo is being packaged in partnership with a number of critical stakeholders in the sector, including the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, with the Minister of State, for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, heading the delegation from the Ministry.

Isah stated, ‘‘the All Africa Medical Wellness Expo – AMWE 2025 initiative seeks to bridge healthcare gaps and address healthcare disparities as well as develop accessible health care systems for all. It is also to further redefine the narrative and encourage trust in local healthcare providers, support systemic reforms and promote collaborative innovations.

He said since its inception in 2023, AMWE Expo seeks to reverse the trend of Nigerians traveling abroad in search of medical care when in actual fact, given the right attention and the provision of high tech infrastructures, the country can offer better and qualitative medical services most effectively locally, stressing, ‘We believe that a private sector driven industry in tourism and the health care sector is desirous to achieve a robust growth, development and success if the country is to progress in its quest for improved service delivery that is competitive globally.’’

Isah disclosed the list of highly acclaimed medical dignitaries, international bodies and organisations, speakers and exhibitors expected at the event to include: Dr Muhammad Abdullah Aldar, CEO Sage Healthcare Concierge Services, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Dr Khaled El Nouri, CEO Shefa El Orman Hospital Group, Egypt; Dr Allen Sunny Orthopedic Surgeon, India; Prof. Mahmoud Elzembely, Medical Director, Shefa El-Orman Children Cancer Hospital, Egypt; Dr Khaled Bitar, Medcare Hospital, Dubai (UAE); and Soniya Rahman, CEO, SMTC Healthcare, Bangladesh.

He further noted that some of the key participants and players are drawn

from the health and tourism sectors; such as the Ministries of Health and Social Welfare; Tourism; National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA); National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA); Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA); National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN); Nigerian Medical Association (NMA); Private healthcare investors; Diaspora medical professionals; Civil society and community-based organisations, as well as development partners and media outlets.