Musawa To Discuss Building Creative Economic Strategies At Davos

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa is set to speak on ‘Culture and Creativity as a Catalytic Force for Transformative Impact’ at a round table discussion billed for Goal House on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland.

Musawa who will be joined by over 20 other high-level participants, will discuss shaping and investing in the culture and creative economy as well as partnerships and collaborative actions that will enable the country to generate $100b by 2030.

The Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy will also host the world to a cultural night tagged the ‘Nigeria Reception’.

The event which is in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy will feature an exhibition of Nigerian art, culture and music, celebrating and showcasing Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage on the global stage.

The evening event, Musawa said, will afford Nigeria an opportunity to showcase the country’s culture to the world and establish global connections to unlock the creative economy.

“The Art and Culture sector accounts for 2.3 million jobs, representing about 3.5% of the labour force in Nigeria.

“We are looking to connect with global networks which we believe can expand the local market dynamics to create growth and jobs for our teeming creatives, beef up the driving force for the economy and society and set up long-term strategies for the creative industry,” she said.

Goals House is a diverse community of business and political leaders, activists, NGOs and entrepreneurs who come together at significant global moments throughout the year, united in the shared mission of driving progress to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.