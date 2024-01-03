Musawa Speaks On Zack Orji’s Health Condition

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has disclosed the current state of health of veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji.

According to the Arts Minister, Zack Orji underwent brain surgery which was done at a private hospital after being moved from the National Hospital.

Musawa said this following her Tuesday visit to Orji at the private hospital in Abuja. The ill thespian Ngozi Orji’s wife and a few family members met the Minister.

She(Musawa) further stated that the purpose of her visit was to offer the veteran actor, Zack Orji support, wish him a speedy recovery, and express the Federal Government’s best wishes to him and his family.

She said, “This is a man who has given his time, his effort not only to make us laugh but to entertain Nigerians for decades.

He is one of the individuals who was the very foundation of the film industry in Nigeria, and unfortunately, he is having health challenges and had a Neurosurgery.

The least that we can do as an administration is to give him all the necessary support to ensure that he recovers quickly.

Neurosurgery is very delicate, so it was important for me not only as a minister of arts, culture and the creative economy but as a Nigerian to visit him.

For me, it was just a matter of coming to see him and his wife, and we can talk today, by God’s mercies, he is alive.

I want Nigerians to pray for him and do what we can to give the family the necessary support to save his life,”