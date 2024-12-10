Musawa Sparks Enugu Christmas Festival With 500,000 Lights

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has kicked off the ‘25 Days of Christmas Festival’ by lighting up 500,000 lights at the Naira Triangle and Unity Park in Enugu at the weekend.

During her visit, Musawa praised Governor Peter Mbah for his innovative transformation of Enugu State within his first year in office.

She commended the governor’s rapid development of the city and his commitment to harnessing the full potential of the tourism and creative industry.

She said: “I thank the Governor and the good people of Enugu state for their hospitality and warmth. “Enugu is a blessed state and one of the bastions of culture and history in Nigeria.

“Gov Mbah is a rare gift to the nation, and Enugu is the luckiest state to have him. “He has proved and distinguished himself as a visionary innovative leader. What he has done in just one year and a half has been exemplary.

“I am very honoured to be here to light the Christmas lights.

I wish everyone in Enugu, a Merry Christmas and I look forward to coming back in the new year to see how our Ministry can collaborate and partner with the state to further develop the arts, culture, tourism, and creative potentials of the state and other related initiatives of the governor.”

