Musawa Seeks Collaboration With NBS On Creative Ecosystem

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa has sought the collaboration of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in providing high-quality data to assist in the transformation of the creative landscape in the country.

Musawa made this known on Thursday, when the Statistician General of the Federation, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran and top management staff of the NBS paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The minister said that the collaboration had become necessary following the absence of data for the sub-sectors under her mandate and the need for the ministry to continue to initiate policies that will attract investments in the creative sector.

“I realized that prior to this administration, the creative industry was regrettably unaccounted for within the National statistics. The absence of systematic tracking of creative players and their contributions to our national GDP became glaring.

“With the establishment of the Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy and targets clearly articulated in the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021 – 2025), we find ourselves at a juncture where a collaboration with the National Bureau is integral to ensure the successful design and implementation of high- quality, government-owned data which aligns with ethical standards and best practices.

“This data is not merely a necessity. It is the bedrock upon which we will build the future of our creative ecosystem and establish a solid creative economy,” she said.

Musawa noted that accurate data on the Ministry will propel policies and interventions for fostering the growth of the creative sector and contribute substantially to national development.

She lauded the expertise of the NBS and expressed hope that the collaboration would lay the foundation for a comprehensive and accurate dataset that will enhance commitment to excellence.

In his response, the Statistician General Prince Adeyemi Adeniran commended the Minister for inviting the National Bureau of Statistics to assess and generate a comprehensive data analysis on the creative contributors to the Gross domestic product (GDP) of the nation.

Adeniran stated that the mandate of the NBS is to generate socio-economic data on a daily basis, starting from policy and decision-making.

“NBS will look into the database to see what can be released to the ministry on activities of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy sector of the country.

“We will provide the ministry with the baseline, and where there are gaps in line with the Ministry’s key performance indicators (KPI) the NBS will look at the gaps and discuss it with the Ministry’s representatives.

Once the ministry has its baseline compiled and validated, then it is good to go. Subsequently, as the ministry is programming its activities, it will just be collecting this data to measure the progress at any period of time,” the Statistician General said.