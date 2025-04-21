Musawa: Pope Francis Was Global Icon Of Unity

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, describing the late Pontiff as a towering global figure whose influence transcended religious boundaries.

Pope Francis, the 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away in the early hours of Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. He was 88.

In a statement on Monday, Musawa hailed the life and ministry of Pope Francis as one defined by unwavering compassion, humility, and an unrelenting commitment to social justice.

“I mourn the loss of a global leader who embodied compassion, humility, and a commitment to social justice. Pope Francis’s unwavering dedication to the marginalized and his call for a more inclusive world inspired countless individuals,” she said.

The Minister described the late Pope as a voice for the voiceless, an advocate for peace, and a relentless bridge-builder between peoples, nations, and faiths.

“Pope Francis was compassionate, a Talakawa — the voice of the poor and downtrodden — a humanitarian, and a tireless advocate for peace and unity. He championed the reconciliation of warring nations and religions, reminding the world of the enduring power of love and dialogue,” Musawa added.

She further extended her condolences to the global Catholic community and all those mourning the passing of the Pontiff, praying for his soul to find eternal rest.

“May his legacy of love, compassion, and unity continue to inspire us all toward building a more just and equitable society. May his soul rest in peace.”

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, served as the spiritual leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and was widely admired for his advocacy for the poor, his call for environmental stewardship, and his efforts to foster interfaith dialogue and global peace.

