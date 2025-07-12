Musawa, Ndume, Irukera, Others To Headline Ftan Tourism Conference/agm 2025

Ahead of its 28th Annual General Meeting and Tourism Conference 2025, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private sector operators in tourism, has unveiled an impressive list of speakers and guests of honour for the event, with the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Industry, Hannatu Musawa, as the special guest of honour.

Speaking on this development, the President of the Federation, Nkereuwem Onung, noted that plans had reached an advanced stage for the elective AGM/Tourism Conference, stressing that it promises to be a celebratory occasion as it will afford the operators the opportunity to appraise the Federation, Nigerian tourism development and growth as well as chart a new course for the future.

Onung, who is expected to formally leave office at the close of the AGM, which is slated to hold on July 31 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as his four years tenure of two terms comes to an end, said he looks forward to a successful conference and peaceful AGM that will usher in the next executive council for the Federation.

On the list of special guests for the one-day event is the Senate Committee Chairman on Culture and Tourism, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume alongside foreign envoys and notable guests.

The keynote speaker for the conference; with the theme; Tourism Policy, Implementation, Promotion and Governance: The Stake of Private Sector, is the former Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPCC), Babatunde Irukera, who is also the Founding Partner of Simmons Cooper Partner.

Members of the panel, who are expected to bring more insight to the theme include; Mr Richard Ovie Esewhaye, Acting Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA); Dr Abisoye Fagade, Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); Wale Ojo-Lanre, Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development; and Irukera.

The keynote speaker is a renowned administrator and legal luminary whose visionary leadership and regulatory expertise have transformed the Nigeria’s consumers’ protection and competition landscape.

With over 30 years of dynamic legal experience spanning corporate counsel, commercial litigation, civil rights, and public policy, he has served in various influential capacities.

Irukera’s dedication to fair competition, consumer empowerment, and responsible business conduct resonates deeply with tourism stakeholders. His insights will enlighten how tourism businesses can thrive in a more competitive, consumer‑centric marketplace, ensuring trust, service excellence, and sustainability.