Musawa Inaugurates Planning C’tee For Tourism, Hospitality Summit

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa has officially inaugurated the Planning Committee for the Tourism and Hospitality Summit 2025, with a charge to organize a summit that unlock the importance of tourism in boosting economy and development.

The summit, scheduled to hold between November 24 and 25, in Abuja, is being organized by the Ministry in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

It is set to be a landmark event aimed at repositioning Nigeria as a globally competitive tourism and hospitality destination. The Minister emphasized the strategic importance of the sector, noting that tourism is a vital driver of economic growth, job creation, cultural exchange, and foreign exchange earnings.