Musawa Emphasises People-Powered Prosperity Through Tourism

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, cultural preservation, and economic inequality, the tourism industry is shifting towards a more inclusive and sustainable approach.

This new paradigm prioritises the needs of local communities, preserves cultural heritage, and promotes environmental conservation.

In a bid to drive economic growth and development, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa has stressed the importance of harnessing the potential of tourism to promote people-powered prosperity.

With its rich cultural heritage and natural resources, Musawa believes that tourism can play a vital role in improving the lives of local communities.

Musawa’s emphasis on peoplepowered prosperity through tourism highlights the need for a more inclusive and sustainable approach to tourism development.

By prioritising the needs and well-being of local communities, tourism can become a powerful tool for driving economic growth and promoting cultural exchange.

According to Musawa, the future of African prosperity depends on how its culture, creativity and technology are harnessed to empower people.

She noted that the continent currently captures less than five per cent of the global tourism industry that is worth $11 trillion.

She said although the continent was endowed with rich and unique tourism potential, it was making a meagre contribution monetarily to overall global tourism.

“The global tourism industry is worth $11 trillion, and the creative economy adds more than $2 trillion to global GDP. “Yet Africa captures less than five per cent of global tourism and less than one per cent of global creative exports.

“This is not a deficit of talent or value, but of investment, visibility, and systems; and today, Nigeria invites Africa to close these gaps together.

“The 21st century demands that we build economies not just from the ground, but from the soul. “And here in Nigeria, we are answering that call—with a bold shift from resource dependency to peoplepowered prosperity through tourism, culture, and the creative industries,” she said.

Flagship initiatives

On the Federal Government approval to establish Creative Tourism Infrastructure Corporation, Musawa said Nigeria, through the ministry, has conceived flagship initiatives as part of a broader strategy for its culture, tourism and creative sectors.

These initiatives, she said, include the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF), the Creative Leap Acceleration Programme, which nurtures the next generation of filmmakers, fashion designers and digital innovators who will provide content that will drive tourism.

Musawa also mentioned the Nigeria Everywhere brand, a soft power platform now driving a 14-point rise in Nigeria’s global cultural index.

According to her, to coordinate infrastructure, the Federal Government has also established the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIco), converting public heritage assets into commercial and sustainable tourism destinations through innovative PPP models.

The minister, therefore, called for concerted effort among industry stakeholders and government across Africa to reposition the continent’s tourism as a veritable alternative for wealth creation.

She noted that integrated visa regimes, cross-border tourism corridors, and shared storytelling platforms are needed among African countries for tourism to thrive across the continent. "The 20th Century was powered by

We’re on a journey to explore the best ways we can come up with a ministry that will create an enabling environment for the creative industry

hydrocarbons; the 21st future will be powered by human imagination, and this gathering is our opportunity to build that future together.”

“Let us envision integrated visa regimes, cross-border tourism corridors, and shared storytelling platforms. Let us invest in African talent with the same intensity that the world once invested in its oil and gas.

Because what we have now is more enduring: it is our culture, our people, and our power to inspire, let this be the turning point.

“Let us re-imagine Africa not as a collection of emerging markets, but as a cultural superpower—a continent whose stories move the world, and whose destinations redefine global tourism.”

Budget performance

In the presentation of the Budget Performance Report to the National Assembly, the minister highlighted the ministry’s achievements, challenges, and future plans.

“The report detailed the ministry’s efforts to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage, support the growth of the creative industry, and drive economic growth.

The ministry’s initiatives include developing a robust intellectual property policy, investing in infrastructure, and fostering collaboration with stakeholders.

“The ministry’s budget performance presentation which highlighted its eight-point plan, initiatives such as Nigeria Destination 2030, skills development, policy frameworks, intellectual property protection, strategic partnerships, growth targets, digital transformation, and cultural heritage preservation was given a thumbs up by the House committee.”

Musawa highlighted the challenges faced by the ministry, including limited resources and infrastructure. She emphasised the importance of collaboration and partnership in driving the growth of the creative industry. “We cannot do this alone.

We need to work together with stakeholders, including industry experts, international partners, and the National Assembly, to drive economic growth and job creation,” she explained.

The minister explained that the ministry’s initiatives are expected to have a significant impact on the creative industry, generating revenue, creating jobs, and promoting Nigerian culture globally.

She stated that the ministry is also exploring ways to develop infrastructure, including a physical Bollywood-style destination, and creating a streaming platform to showcase Nigerian content.

“The ministry has also secured a grant from the French treasury to support infrastructure development, and is working to leverage international partnerships to drive growth in the creative industry,” the minister said.

Similarly, she noted that the Federal Government is making plans to launch the D-30 platform, a centralised database that will empower stakeholders with real-time data to uncover lucrative opportunities in the sector.

Job creation

“We’re on a journey to explore the best ways we can come up with a ministry that will create an enabling environment for the creative industry and to also create jobs for young people, ensuring an economic expansion which the president is committed to.

I am pleased to announce that our ministry is now at the implementation stage. “We have laid the necessary foundations and are ready to roll out strategic initiatives that will significantly contribute to the industry’s growth.

We have achieved notable milestones in advancing Nigeria’s economic diversification and the tourism sector,” Musawa said.

