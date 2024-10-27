Musawa Champions Creative Therapy For Social Change

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, has underscored the transformative power of creativity in promoting health, well-being and societal healing.

At the Global South Arts and Health Week Nigeria Pavilion in Abuja, Musawa emphasized art’s role in tackling displacement, disability, mental health and pandemics, highlighting its impact on healing individuals and communities.

“Art has always been a part of our collective human experience, reflecting our identities, providing comfort and serving as vehicles for hope and healing. As we address challenges in health, displacement, ageing, and everyday life, the arts offer us a path forward, transforming pain into healing and inspiring the resilience needed to overcome adversity.”

Minister Musawa advocated for arts-based initiatives enhancing maternal health, mental well-being and social inclusion.

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy is committed to advancing initiatives to unlock the creative sector’s potential, promoting cultural expression, expanding access to the arts and supporting creative practitioners.

The event brought together policymakers, healthcare professionals, artists and advocates to explore arts and health intersections, paving the way for a future where art and health converge, enhancing social cohesion, mental well-being and cultural inclusion.

