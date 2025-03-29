Musawa Celebrates Tinubu On 73rd Birthday

Share

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy has joined Nigerians in celebrating President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he marks his 73rd birthday on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

In a press statement signed by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the Minister, Hannatu Musawa described the President as a visionary leader who has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the development of the nation’s creative sector.

Musawa commended his administration’s exceptional support in promoting Nigeria’s vibrant creative industry, noting that the Ministry has benefited significantly from his dedication to preserving and advancing the country’s rich cultural heritage.

“As the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, I am honored to acknowledge President Tinubu’s instrumental role in establishing our Ministry, which has been a game-changer in promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and creative industries.

“His leadership has created a conducive environment for artistic expression, innovation, and entrepreneurship to thrive.

“Under President Tinubu’s administration, the Ministry has made significant strides in implementing policies and programs aimed at harnessing the potential of the creative economy.

“His government’s commitment to the sector’s growth is evident in various initiatives and projects promoting Nigeria’s arts, culture, and tourism globally.

“As we celebrate this special day, we salute President Tinubu’s vision, leadership, and dedication to the growth and development of Nigeria’s creative sector.

“We wish him a happy birthday and many more years of good health, wisdom, and prosperity,” Minister Musawa said.

