Musawa Celebrates Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke’s Guinness World Record

The Federal Government yesterday pledged its commitment to supporting talented autistic children.

This followed 15-yearold autistic artist Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke’s achievement, which earned him a place in the Guinness World Record for painting the largest art canvas in the world.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Hannatu Musa Musawa during the unveiling and certificate presentation to Kanyeyachukwu in Abuja congratulated him for doing the country proud. The event also coincided with the commemoration of World Autism Awareness Day.

Musawa said: “We are here to honour Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a young Nigerian prodigy who has shown the world what is possible when passion meets hard work.

“By breaking this world record, Kanyeyachukwu has not only set a new record but has also demonstrated to us all that age is no barrier to greatness.

“We are not only witnessing the breaking of a world record, but also the triumph of determination, perseverance, and the unrelenting spirit of the Nigerian youth.

“We recognize the unique abilities and potential of individuals with autism and are dedicated to providing opportunities for them to thrive in the creative industries.

“Kanyeyachukwu’s record breaking artwork Impossible is a Myth is not only an impressive feat but also a beacon of inspiration for autistic children and individuals around the world.”

