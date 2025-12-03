Musa Vows To Tackle Kidnapping, Strengthen Security

Ministerial nominee and former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), on Wednesday appeared before the Senate for screening, pledging to work tirelessly to secure Nigeria and restore confidence in the nation’s security architecture.

Speaking during the session, General Musa described his nomination as defence minister by President Bola Tinubu as a “great honour” and a defining moment in his decades-long service to the country.

He said his experience as the 18th Chief of Defence Staff had given him deep insight into the security challenges confronting Nigeria and the urgency required to address them.

“I feel blessed and privileged to stand before you today. My nomination as Minister of Defence is a call to serve, and I am prepared to give my best to ensure Nigeria is safe and secured,” he told lawmakers.

General Musa stressed that no single individual can solve the nation’s security problems, adding that defeating the forces threatening the country would require collaboration among security agencies, government institutions, communities and citizens.

“The enemies we are dealing with do not respect our country. These evil forces do not mean Nigeria well. We must work together, security agencies, government and communities. That is where the gap has been,” he said.

He assured the Senate that, if confirmed, he would prioritise accountability within the Armed Forces, enhance community engagement, and address the rising cases of kidnapping across the country.

“We will stop the issue of kidnapping across Nigeria. We will make the Armed Forces accountable and more effective,” the retired general declared.

The Senate is expected to continue deliberations ahead of his confirmation as Minister of Defence.