Musa, Omeruo, Brought Unity To Eagles’ Camp – Finidi

Super Eagles assistant coach, Finidi George, has said the inclusion of Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo contributed a lot to the success of the team at the last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Enyimba coach said this while hosting journalists in Aba after returning with the AFCON silver medal. It would be recalled that Musa, the captain of the team was on the bench all through the game with Omeruo playing a few minutes against the host Cote d’Ivoire while playing the full 90 minutes against Guinea Bissau in the final group game as the captain of the team.

He played a part in all the knockout games apart from the final. When asked about the unity in the team, the former Ajax wing- er said the duo with the on-field captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, worked hard to unite the team. “We had three captains, two that have won the AFCON and that’s a plus,” he said.

“Ekong has been there, played a couple of AFCON, these three guys controlled everything in that camp, it is not easy, we had a lot of egos, macho men in that team, but when they look at these three guys, how they com- port themselves, they all relaxed,” he said