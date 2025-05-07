Musa Leads Eagles To London Tourney

Share

Ahmed Musa is back with the Super Eagles as he’s set to captain the team at a four-nation invitational tournament in London later this month.

His club, Kano Pillars, confirmed his call-up via a post on X, celebrating his return to the national side after last appearing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

“Captain Ahmed Musa is set to lead the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup 4-Nations Tourney from May 26–31, 2025, at Brentford Stadium, London,” the club wrote.

“Musa has been in top form for Sai Masu Gida, with eight goals and two assists in the ongoing NPFL season. Congrats, Skippo!” The Unity Cup will feature Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago in what promises to be a vibrant football showcase.

In addition to the London games, the Super Eagles are also scheduled to face Russia in a first-ever international meeting between both nations, set for next month in Moscow.

