Musa, Ideye, Abdullahi’s return to NPFL huge boost –Emenike

Former international, Emmanuel Emenike, has hailed the return of some top Super Eagles players to the Nigeria Premier Football League, calling it a huge boost to the league.

Super Eagles’ record cap players, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi and Brown Ideye all returned to the league recently playing for Kano Pillars and Enyimba.

Speaking with our correspondent in Lagos, Emenike, who was the highest goal scorer at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, won by the Super Eagles, said their return will motivate others to return.

“I think it’s going to motivate others because I can see a couple of players who want to go into the Nigeria league now,” he said.

“I think Musa started it and then now Brown. A lot of people started it but I think Musa’s going back to the league motivated the likes of Brown to go into Nigeria league. I think it’s a great thing for the Nigeria league.”

