June 5, 2023
Musa Congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume, Hadejia On Appointments

Niger East Senator and Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, extends on behalf of the North Central Senate Caucus their heartfelt congratulations to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator George Akume, and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia on their recent appointments to the esteemed positions of Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government (SGF) of the Federation, and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, respectively.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Senator Sani Musa expressed optimism that Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will leverage his wealth of experience as a 6th term elected legislator and speaker of the House of Representatives to make a significant impact in his new role.

The Caucus leader Senator Sani Musa also praised Senator George Akume’s appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, describing it as a testament to his loyalty to the party, unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people, and ability to drive positive change in the new government.

He further expressed full confidence in Senator Ibrahim Hadejia’s commitment to the Nigerian project and wished them all a successful and impactful tenure in their new positions.

Abba Commences Demolition Of Buildings On Govt. Lands
Ika Agog As Okowa Arrives Home

