Musa Charges INEC Chairman On Integrity, Accountability

…Says Anambra poll a litmus test

The National Youth Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Auwal Muhammad Musa, has challenged the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, to match his public declarations of integrity and transparency with genuine, measurable action.

In a letter addressed to Prof. Amupitan on Tuesday, Musa congratulated him on his appointment but cautioned that “credibility in words must be proven through visible action.”

He stated that Nigerians, particularly the youth, were keenly watching to see if the new INEC leadership would depart from what he called “a long tradition of unfulfilled promises and compromised elections.”

The NNPP Youth Leader commended the INEC Chairman for declaring that “the integrity of our elections is non-negotiable,” but stressed that such statements must now be backed by decisive reforms.

He urged INEC to ensure transparent procurement, open logistics reporting, and firm disciplinary measures against any staff caught engaging in malpractice. Anything short of that, he warned, would amount to “business as usual,” something Nigerians can no longer tolerate.

Musa described the forthcoming Anambra governorship election as “the first real test of Prof. Amupitan’s credibility and readiness to deliver free, fair, and transparent elections.”

He called on the Commission to demonstrate readiness by taking practical steps before election day. These include: Transparent updates on the movement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials; Effective coordination with security agencies and transport unions; Publication of polling officials’ names and deployment locations; Full functionality of BVAS and IReV, backed by technical support teams; and Unhindered access for accredited observers and party agents.

“The Anambra election is not just another poll; it’s a test of truth and integrity. The credibility of this election will define how Nigerians see INEC under your leadership,” he said.

The Youth Leader raised concerns over public scepticism about INEC’s independence, urging Prof. Amupitan to take transparent steps to prove the commission’s autonomy from political influence.

He called for a public record of INEC’s meetings with political actors, open disciplinary processes for compromised officials, and full disclosure of procurement and logistics expenditures.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth in Nigeria’s democracy, Musa reminded the INEC Chairman that over 60 per cent of registered voters are young people who demand real inclusion, not token engagement.

He recommended that INEC establish youth liaison offices at both national and state levels, run digital voter education campaigns using social media platforms, and publish simplified guides explaining how votes are processed, transmitted, and secured.

Ambassador Musa urged INEC to adopt measurable standards for evaluating its performance, including setting key indicators for result transmission speed, logistics efficiency, and resolution of election-related complaints.

He also proposed the publication of an after-action report following the Anambra poll, outlining achievements, challenges, and recommendations, as well as the creation of an independent oversight committee comprising civil society, youth, and opposition representatives.

Reaffirming the NNPP’s role as a watchdog in Nigeria’s democratic space, Musa vowed that the party would continue to monitor INEC’s actions closely.

He added that the Anambra election would determine whether INEC under Amupitan can begin to repair the damage done to public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Ambassador Musa ended his address by describing the upcoming election as an opportunity for the new INEC Chairman to make history by restoring credibility to Nigeria’s democracy.

“Your words have inspired hope, but hope without evidence will not heal Nigeria’s democratic wounds. The Anambra election is your chance to show that INEC has turned a new leaf. The youth are watching, the opposition is watching, and the entire nation is watching,” he stated.