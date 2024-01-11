Musa Begs Nigerians For Support

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles, has called on Nigerians to rally behind the team as they begin their campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Musa emphasized that the team needs the support of Nigerians to succeed in the tournament, which begins this weekend in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles’ first match is scheduled for Sunday against Equatorial Guinea. Speaking to NFF TV, Musa said: “Everybody is happy in camp, excited, just waiting for us to go to Abidjan for the start of the tournament.”

The former Leicester City for- ward added, “The message I have for Nigerians is just to believe in the team, that is the only thing we need. With their support, we can go far.” The Super Eagles, meanwhile, lost 2-0 in their last friendly tie against Guinea.